Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 762.15%

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.23, and it changed around $1.31 or 16.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.23M. VINC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.24, offering almost 10.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.39% since then. We note from Vincerx Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 976.75K.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Instantly VINC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 681.78% year-to-date, but still up 78.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) is 583.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).