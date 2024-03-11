Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 762.15%

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.23, and it changed around $1.31 or 16.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.23M. VINC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.24, offering almost 10.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.39% since then. We note from Vincerx Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 976.75K.
Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information
Instantly VINC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 681.78% year-to-date, but still up 78.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) is 583.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -130.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VINC is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.
Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) estimates and forecasts
Vincerx Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1199.30 percent over the past six months and at a 36.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.40% in the next quarter.
VINC Dividends
Vincerx Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.
Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.04% of Vincerx Pharma Inc shares, and 45.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.24%. Vincerx Pharma Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 2.06 million shares worth $2.68 million.
Sage Rhino Capital LLC, with 7.89% or 1.69 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.