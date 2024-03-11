Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 4.42 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.92, and it changed around -$0.21 or -2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $587.66M. VTYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.09, offering almost -354.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.15% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 301.62% year-to-date, but still up 16.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 346.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).