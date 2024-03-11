Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 30.25 million shares of the Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.07 or 23.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.71M. VLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -744.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.22% since then. We note from Velo3D Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.
Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information
Instantly VLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.25% year-to-date, but still up 44.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 82.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).
Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Velo3D Inc to make $20.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.80%.
VLD Dividends
Velo3D Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.70% of Velo3D Inc shares, and 58.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.52%. Velo3D Inc stock is held by 117 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.24% of the shares, which is about 37.86 million shares worth $81.79 million.
VK Services, LLC, with 15.43% or 30.35 million shares worth $65.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.18 million shares worth $12.77 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $10.35 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.