Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.08 or 7.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.92M. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -33.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.46% since then. We note from Vaxart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information
Instantly VXRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 107.75% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. We can see from the shorts that 12.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.45 day(s).
Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts
Vaxart Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.68 percent over the past six months and at a 29.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.79%.
VXRT Dividends
Vaxart Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Vaxart Inc shares, and 18.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.83%. Vaxart Inc stock is held by 104 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 7.09 million shares worth $5.17 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.54% or 6.89 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $2.97 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.