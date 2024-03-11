Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.08 or 7.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.92M. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -33.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.46% since then. We note from Vaxart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 107.75% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. We can see from the shorts that 12.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.45 day(s).