United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Stock Forecast: $93 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 4.44 million shares of the United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.76, and it changed around -$1.13 or -2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.70B. UAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.23, offering almost -39.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from United Airlines Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.78 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.59. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended UAL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.21% year-to-date, but still down -4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is -1.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAL is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $93.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.43 percent over the past six months and at a -3.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect United Airlines Holdings Inc to make $15.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.43 billion and $14.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.56%. United Airlines Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -4.51% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 42.79% per year for the next five years.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 16 and April 22.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, and 70.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.62%. United Airlines Holdings Inc stock is held by 849 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 37.77 million shares worth $2.07 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.83% or 23.56 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 16.33 million shares worth $896.04 million, making up 6.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 12.14 million shares worth around $665.9 million, which represents about 4.55% of the total shares outstanding.