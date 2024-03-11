Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.11M. TOUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -234.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Tuniu Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.07K.

Tuniu Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TOUR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuniu Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.