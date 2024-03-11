Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.11M. TOUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -234.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Tuniu Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.07K.
Tuniu Corp ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TOUR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuniu Corp ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information
Instantly TOUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.87% year-to-date, but still down -10.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 2.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuniu Corp ADR shares, and 15.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.12%. Tuniu Corp ADR stock is held by 24 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 38.03% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $7.46 million.
UBS Group AG, with 23.08% or 2.74 million shares worth $4.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 10.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.