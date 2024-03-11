TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have been traded, and its beta is -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.40M. RNAZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $392.00, offering almost -58407.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.42% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.14K.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.84% year-to-date, but still down -4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -0.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).