TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have been traded, and its beta is -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.40M. RNAZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $392.00, offering almost -58407.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.42% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.14K.
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information
Instantly RNAZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.84% year-to-date, but still down -4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -0.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts
TransCode Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -98.37 percent over the past six months and at a 79.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%.
RNAZ Dividends
TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares, and 2.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.03%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.43 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.67% or 13662.0 shares worth $31422.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2629.0 shares worth $11041.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 851.0 shares worth around $3574.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.