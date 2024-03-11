TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: TCON) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.12M. TCON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -812.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.83% since then. We note from TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TCON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.