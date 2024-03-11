Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.42M. TNXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.50, offering almost -1185.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.71% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.64 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 6.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.15 percent over the past six months and at a 59.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp to make $7.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 79.97%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares, and 28.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.61%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock is held by 48 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.63 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.19% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.