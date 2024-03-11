Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.66, and it changed around -$0.24 or -6.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $383.17M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -12.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.68% since then. We note from Therealreal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 82.09% year-to-date, but still up 32.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is 103.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.43 day(s).