Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.66, and it changed around -$0.24 or -6.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $383.17M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -12.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.68% since then. We note from Therealreal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.
Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information
Instantly REAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 82.09% year-to-date, but still up 32.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is 103.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.43 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAL is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $29.
Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts
Therealreal Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.59 percent over the past six months and at a 51.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Therealreal Inc to make $138.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.67%. Therealreal Inc earnings are expected to increase by 38.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.
REAL Dividends
Therealreal Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.