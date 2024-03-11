Terran Orbital Corp’s (LLAP): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.53 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $231.41M. LLAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -101.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.9% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.39% year-to-date, but still up 11.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 46.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).