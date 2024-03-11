TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Shares Might Go Up 198.44% This Year

In the last trading session, 21.49 million shares of the TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around $0.17 or 9.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.23M. WULF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.04, offering almost -101.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.13% since then. We note from TeraWulf Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.01 million.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.25% year-to-date, but still down -1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) is 16.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).