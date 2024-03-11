TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 96.16 million shares of the TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around $1.51 or 142.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75M. TCBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.60, offering almost -3114.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.93% since then. We note from TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.77K.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 142.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.91% year-to-date, but still up 104.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 133.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).