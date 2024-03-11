Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSHA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.14M. TSHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -54.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.16% since then. We note from Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.37% year-to-date, but still down -21.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 63.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.78 day(s).