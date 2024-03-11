Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.77, and it changed around -$0.93 or -3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. TNDM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.05, offering almost -47.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.58% since then. We note from Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TNDM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information
Instantly TNDM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still down -4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is 28.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.18 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNDM is forecast to be at a low of $49 and a high of $160.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) estimates and forecasts
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.72 percent over the past six months and at a -3.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc to make $204.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $170.23 million and $197.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.11%.