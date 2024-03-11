Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.77, and it changed around -$0.93 or -3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. TNDM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.05, offering almost -47.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.58% since then. We note from Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TNDM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.