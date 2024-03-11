Sunnova Energy International Inc’s (NOVA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 14.64 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around -$0.34 or -5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $655.27M. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.56, offering almost -359.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.62, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.05% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.45 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -64.92% year-to-date, but still down -26.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is -48.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.96 day(s).