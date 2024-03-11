Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) were traded, and its beta was -1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around -$0.32 or -6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09B. SMMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -18.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.14% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SMMT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.