Stock Performance And Outlook Of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU)

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) were traded, and its beta was -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.10M. ICU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -241.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.25% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 84.10% year-to-date, but still up 3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -1.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).