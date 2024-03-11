Stock Performance And Outlook Of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) have been traded, and its beta is -2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.80M. SGBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -419.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 706.68K.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SGBX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Safe & Green Holdings Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Instantly SGBX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.93% year-to-date, but still down -5.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) is -9.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Safe & Green Holdings Corp to make $13.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.1 million and $6.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 179.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.27%.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares, and 3.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.35%. Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $52786.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.76% or 0.14 million shares worth $37391.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $49494.0, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 78487.0 shares worth around $21183.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.