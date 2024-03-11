Stock Performance And Outlook Of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.62M. ATAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.39, offering almost -13.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.43% since then. We note from ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.94% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 23.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).