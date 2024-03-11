SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 74.38 million shares of the SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) were traded, and its beta was 3.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.86, and it changed around $0.23 or 4.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. SOUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.91, offering almost -34.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.57% since then. We note from SoundHound AI Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 131.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.17 million.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 176.42% year-to-date, but still down -2.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 242.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).