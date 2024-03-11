SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 4.95 million shares of the SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) were traded, and its beta was -2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01M. SMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.72, offering almost -58077.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18. We note from SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information
Instantly SMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -74.99% year-to-date, but still down -11.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -55.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).
SMX Dividends
SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. SMX (Security Matters) Plc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.57% of the shares, which is about 12593.0 shares worth $35240.0.
Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.08% or 1826.0 shares worth $5109.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 160.0 shares worth $3590.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.