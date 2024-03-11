Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.50, and it changed around -$1.1 or -7.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. SGML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.18, offering almost -219.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.52% since then. We note from Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Instantly SGML has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -57.18% year-to-date, but still down -15.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 3.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).