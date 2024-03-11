Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.50, and it changed around -$1.1 or -7.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. SGML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.18, offering almost -219.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.52% since then. We note from Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information
Instantly SGML has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -57.18% year-to-date, but still down -15.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 3.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts
Sigma Lithium Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.58 percent over the past six months and at a 125.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.17%.
SGML Dividends
Sigma Lithium Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 10 and June 14.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.10% of Sigma Lithium Corporation shares, and 74.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.20%. Sigma Lithium Corporation stock is held by 160 institutions, with Nucleo Capital Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.31% of the shares, which is about 2.53 million shares worth $101.96 million.
Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with 1.41% or 1.54 million shares worth $62.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $23.12 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $18.56 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.