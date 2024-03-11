Shares Of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Could Show A Loss Of -113.9%

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.06M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -71.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.61% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 112.48% year-to-date, but still up 8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) is 94.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).