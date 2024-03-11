Shares Of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Could Show A Loss Of -941.67%

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $888.52M. ALLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.89, offering almost -30.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.77% since then. We note from Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.65. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALLO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 64.49% year-to-date, but still down -3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 20.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLO is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $55.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.41 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47k and $52k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.30%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 13.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.58% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, and 74.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.66%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 242 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 25.24 million shares worth $133.46 million.

TPG GP A, LLC, with 11.12% or 18.72 million shares worth $98.96 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $21.15 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $20.5 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.