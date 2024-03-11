SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.99M. SLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.91, offering almost -43.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.41% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.00% year-to-date, but still up 28.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 70.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).