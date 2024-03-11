SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.99M. SLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.91, offering almost -43.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.41% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information
Instantly SLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.00% year-to-date, but still up 28.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 70.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLS is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $8.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.67 percent over the past six months and at a 51.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,200.00%, up from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.15%.
SLS Dividends
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares, and 15.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.40%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 3.58% of the shares, which is about 1.15 million shares worth $1.53 million.
Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.56% or 0.82 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $0.96 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.