Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SCPX) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 10.26 million shares of the Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.17 or -51.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.08M. SCPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.96, offering almost -464.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -52.94% since then. We note from Scorpius Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.06K.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) trade information

Instantly SCPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -51.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.53% year-to-date, but still down -48.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) is -54.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).