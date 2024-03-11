Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SCPX) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 10.26 million shares of the Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.17 or -51.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.08M. SCPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.96, offering almost -464.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -52.94% since then. We note from Scorpius Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.06K.
Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) trade information
Instantly SCPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -51.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.53% year-to-date, but still down -48.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) is -54.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).
Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) estimates and forecasts
Scorpius Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.53 percent over the past six months and at a 7.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 255.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.86%.
SCPX Dividends
Scorpius Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.34% of Scorpius Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.35%.