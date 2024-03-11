Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.70M. SGMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.53, offering almost -178.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.13% since then. We note from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SGMO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 66.78% year-to-date, but still down -18.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 86.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGMO is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $19.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.85 percent over the past six months and at a -9.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -191.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc to make $7.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.23 million and $157.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -70.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -95.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.22%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 16.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.81% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, and 50.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 174 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 17.05 million shares worth $22.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.97% or 15.89 million shares worth $20.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.48 million shares worth $8.42 million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $5.77 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.