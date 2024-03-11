Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 14.29 million shares of the Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.45M. SGD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.46, offering almost -674.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.85% since then. We note from Safe and Green Development Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.
Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) trade information
Instantly SGD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.93% year-to-date, but still up 86.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) is 58.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).
Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.29% of Safe and Green Development Corp shares, and 2.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.51%. Safe and Green Development Corp stock is held by 15 institutions, with OMERS Administration Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.15 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.66% or 66973.0 shares worth $86395.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 34141.0 shares worth $44041.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23128.0 shares worth around $29835.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.