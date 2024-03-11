Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 14.29 million shares of the Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.45M. SGD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.46, offering almost -674.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.85% since then. We note from Safe and Green Development Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) trade information

Instantly SGD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.93% year-to-date, but still up 86.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) is 58.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).