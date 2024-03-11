Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 24.38 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.38, and it changed around $0.6 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.95B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.06, offering almost -109.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.89% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.64 million.
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information
Instantly RIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.96% year-to-date, but still up 22.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -16.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 112.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $147.
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts
Rivian Automotive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.07 percent over the past six months and at a 16.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc to make $958.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $661 million and $1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -86.59%.
RIVN Dividends
Rivian Automotive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.94% of Rivian Automotive Inc shares, and 51.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.09%. Rivian Automotive Inc stock is held by 941 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 16.70% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $3.85 billion.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.73% or 73.29 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 27.44 million shares worth $457.15 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.04 million shares worth around $367.24 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.