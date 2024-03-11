Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 24.38 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.38, and it changed around $0.6 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.95B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.06, offering almost -109.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.89% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.64 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.96% year-to-date, but still up 22.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -16.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 112.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).