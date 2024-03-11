[breadcrumb_custom]

Risk-Taking Investors May Find Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.48, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.62B. CART at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.95, offering almost -24.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.82% since then. We note from Maplebear Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Instantly CART has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.91% year-to-date, but still up 2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 32.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CART is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $35.

Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts

Maplebear Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $792.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Maplebear Inc. to make $801.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

CART Dividends

Maplebear Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.41% of Maplebear Inc. shares, and 63.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.38%. Maplebear Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 61966.0 shares worth $1.84 million.

First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF, with 0.01% or 23506.0 shares worth $0.7 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

