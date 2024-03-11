Risk-Taking Investors May Find Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.56M. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.16, offering almost -1366.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 9.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).