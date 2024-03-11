Risk-Taking Investors May Find Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.56M. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.16, offering almost -1366.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information
Instantly LICY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 9.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LICY is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $13.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp to make $5.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.30%.
LICY Dividends
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 18.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.88% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, and 37.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.91%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock is held by 199 institutions, with Covalis Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 12.02 million shares worth $66.72 million.
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 4.49% or 8.0 million shares worth $44.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $14.17 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $15.58 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.