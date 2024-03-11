Risk-Takers Will Like BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI).

In the last trading session, 39.49 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) were traded, and its beta was 3.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around -$1.19 or -31.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $405.03M. BBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -86.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.86% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.78 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -31.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.09% year-to-date, but still down -25.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) is 54.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).