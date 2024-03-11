Risk-Takers Will Like Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO).

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.71, and it changed around $0.61 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.34M. CDMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.05, offering almost -213.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.34% since then. We note from Avid Bioservices Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Instantly CDMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.23% year-to-date, but still down -18.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 9.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).