Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 16.53 million shares of the Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.37M. RGTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -73.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.82% since then. We note from Rigetti Computing Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 101.04% year-to-date, but still up 6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 74.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).