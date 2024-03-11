Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 16.53 million shares of the Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.37M. RGTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -73.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.82% since then. We note from Rigetti Computing Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.
Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information
Instantly RGTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 101.04% year-to-date, but still up 6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 74.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGTI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.
Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts
Rigetti Computing Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.59 percent over the past six months and at a 43.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rigetti Computing Inc to make $3.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.06 million and $4.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.10%.
RGTI Dividends
Rigetti Computing Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 02.