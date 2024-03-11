Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.23 or -20.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.52M. RNLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.04, offering almost -343.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.63% since then. We note from Renalytix Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Instantly RNLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 133.56% year-to-date, but still down -30.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) is 139.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).