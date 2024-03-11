Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 80.09 million shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around $0.68 or 49.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.66M. RGLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -3.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.11% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.42K.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RGLS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.