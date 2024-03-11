Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Share Price Might Move Down By -0.96%

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.75, and it changed around -$0.48 or -2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. RGNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.80, offering almost -26.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from Regenxbio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 760.56K.

Regenxbio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RGNX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regenxbio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.25 for the current quarter.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) trade information

Instantly RGNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.74% year-to-date, but still up 7.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) is 56.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Regenxbio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.97 percent over the past six months and at a 39.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Regenxbio Inc to make $25.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.60%.

Regenxbio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 34.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.60% per year for the next five years.

RGNX Dividends

Regenxbio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.08% of Regenxbio Inc shares, and 90.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.25%. Regenxbio Inc stock is held by 250 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.81% of the shares, which is about 8.27 million shares worth $165.3 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.87% or 4.34 million shares worth $86.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $44.95 million, making up 6.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $23.42 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.