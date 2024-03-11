Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.23M. RDHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.68, offering almost -1478.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.73% since then. We note from Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.