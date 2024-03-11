Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.23M. RDHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.68, offering almost -1478.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.73% since then. We note from Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information
Instantly RDHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.57% year-to-date, but still down -8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 2.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR to make $12.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.00%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.13%.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, and 6.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.70%. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock is held by 24 institutions, with Gagnon Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 10.16% of the shares, which is about 89589.0 shares worth $48566.0.
Jane Street Group, LLC, with 9.85% or 86812.0 shares worth $47060.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 1040.0 shares worth $563.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.