Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.22 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.19, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -49.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.43% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information
Instantly RXRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.49% year-to-date, but still down -12.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 22.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.2 day(s).
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.85 percent over the past six months and at a -13.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.41%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by -9.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.
RXRX Dividends
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.76% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 92.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.02%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 282 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 25.1 million shares worth $187.48 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.69% or 11.62 million shares worth $86.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.8 million shares worth $52.0 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $34.85 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.