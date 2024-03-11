Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.22 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.19, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -49.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.43% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.49% year-to-date, but still down -12.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 22.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.2 day(s).