reAlpha Tech Corp.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AIRE Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.12 or -7.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.27M. AIRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $575.41, offering almost -36550.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.94% since then. We note from reAlpha Tech Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information

Instantly AIRE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.11% year-to-date, but still up 29.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) is 14.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).