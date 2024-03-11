RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.93 million shares of the RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.08, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.35M. RAPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.70, offering almost -238.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.45% since then. We note from RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Instantly RAPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -63.46% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -64.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).