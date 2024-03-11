RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.93 million shares of the RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.08, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.35M. RAPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.70, offering almost -238.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.45% since then. We note from RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information
Instantly RAPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -63.46% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -64.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAPT is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $55.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) estimates and forecasts
RAPT Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.58 percent over the past six months and at a -8.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.20% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.39%.
RAPT Dividends
RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares, and 102.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.56%. RAPT Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 176 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.20% of the shares, which is about 4.19 million shares worth $78.36 million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.15% or 3.49 million shares worth $65.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $37.81 million, making up 5.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $22.46 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.