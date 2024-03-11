Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 4.25 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.03, and it changed around $1.66 or 37.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.96M. PACK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.17, offering almost -18.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.38% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 466.06K.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information
Instantly PACK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 37.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.57% year-to-date, but still up 37.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 29.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).
Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ranpak Holdings Corp to make $85.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.54 million and $81.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -379.24%.
PACK Dividends
Ranpak Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.03% of Ranpak Holdings Corp shares, and 90.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.38%. Ranpak Holdings Corp stock is held by 173 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 38.40% of the shares, which is about 30.53 million shares worth $138.0 million.
Soros Capital Management, LLC, with 5.82% or 4.63 million shares worth $20.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $6.28 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $5.75 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.