Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -79.17%

In the last trading session, 4.94 million shares of the Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $0.38 or 15.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.49M. RVSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.37, offering almost -725.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.31% since then. We note from Rail Vision Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.14 million.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 85.67% year-to-date, but still up 23.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -76.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).