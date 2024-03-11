Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -79.17%

In the last trading session, 4.94 million shares of the Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $0.38 or 15.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.49M. RVSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.37, offering almost -725.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.31% since then. We note from Rail Vision Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.14 million.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information
Instantly RVSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 85.67% year-to-date, but still up 23.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -76.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.85%.
RVSN Dividends
Rail Vision Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.24% of Rail Vision Ltd shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.81%. Rail Vision Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.19 million.
MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 0.93% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 6227.0 shares worth $3736.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.