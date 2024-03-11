Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.84 million shares of the Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) were traded, and its beta was 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around $0.1 or 7.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.82M. QRTEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -32.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.59% since then. We note from Qurate Retail Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.77% year-to-date, but still down -3.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 60.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).