Quantum Computing Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of QUBT Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.37M. QUBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -108.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Quantum Computing Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.68% year-to-date, but still up 2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 18.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).