PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $843.06M. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.89, offering almost -131.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.61% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.67% year-to-date, but still down -15.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 5.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.8 day(s).