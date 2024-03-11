Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.39M. PRST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.74, offering almost -2107.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Presto Automation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.08% year-to-date, but still down -13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is 63.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).