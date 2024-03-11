Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.39M. PRST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.74, offering almost -2107.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Presto Automation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information
Instantly PRST has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.08% year-to-date, but still down -13.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is 63.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRST is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.
Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts
Presto Automation Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.93 percent over the past six months and at a 81.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.10%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Presto Automation Inc to make $4.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.20%.
PRST Dividends
Presto Automation Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.
Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.16% of Presto Automation Inc shares, and 21.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.92%. Presto Automation Inc stock is held by 60 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.27% of the shares, which is about 2.47 million shares worth $12.88 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.97% or 1.72 million shares worth $8.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.46 million shares worth $4.87 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $7.55 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.