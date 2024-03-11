Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around -$0.37 or -9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.79M. PSTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.48, offering almost -48.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.38% since then. We note from Poseida Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Instantly PSTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) is 9.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTX is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.30 percent over the past six months and at a -17.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Poseida Therapeutics Inc to make $12.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.34 million and $20.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.83%. Poseida Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -25.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.70% per year for the next five years.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.33% of Poseida Therapeutics Inc shares, and 47.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.49%. Poseida Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 124 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 14.87% of the shares, which is about 14.34 million shares worth $50.94 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 6.19% or 5.97 million shares worth $21.22 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $11.77 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $7.53 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.