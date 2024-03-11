Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $804.87M. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.96, offering almost -188.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.42% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.89% year-to-date, but still down -12.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -3.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).